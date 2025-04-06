Moreno is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Nationals.
With Sunday's contest beginning at 1:35 p.m. ET, Moreno will get a breather after he caught all eight innings of Saturday's 4-3 loss. Jose Herrera will get the nod behind the dish in the series finale in Washington.
