Moreno is not in Arizona's starting lineup against Atlanta on Sunday.
Moreno will take a breather Sunday after going 2-for-8 with one run scored and three RBI over the first two games of the series. Jose Herrera will start behind home plate and bat ninth against Atlanta right-hander Spencer Schwellenbach.
