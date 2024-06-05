Moreno is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Giants.
He'll be getting some routine maintenance after he caught nine innings and went 2-for-4 with two RBI and a run scored in the Diamondbacks' 8-5 win Tuesday night. Tucker Barnhart will draw the start behind the plate Wednesday while Moreno rests.
