Moreno is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Rangers.
The Diamondbacks are wrapping up their two-game set in Texas with a day game, so Moreno will get a breather after he caught all eight innings of Tuesday's 6-4 loss. Jose Herrera replaces Moreno behind the dish.
