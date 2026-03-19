Moreno (forearm) will start as Arizona's designated hitter and bat fifth in Thursday's Cactus League game against the White Sox.

Moreno has sat out the Diamondbacks' last several spring games while managing forearm tightness, but he's now ready to return to action after a few days of rest. After beginning Cactus League play 5-for-28 at the dish, he will now use the next week to prepare to work as Arizona's primary backstop.