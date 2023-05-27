Moreno (teeth) will bat seventh and start behind the plate Saturday against Boston.
Moreno sat for the last two games while recovering from root canal surgery, though he did appear off the bench Friday. He'll be involved from the start Saturday and will look to continue a good run which has seen him hit .327/.400/.429 with a homer and a pair of steals in his last 15 games.
