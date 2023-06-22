Moreno is not in Thursday's lineup against the Nationals.
Carson Kelly gets his second start in the last three games, although Moreno had started four of the five games prior. Moreno is hitting .182 with a 33.3 percent strikeout rate in 15 games this month.
