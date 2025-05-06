Moreno has been scratched from Tuesday's lineup against the Mets.

Moreno is stepping out of the starting nine due to a manager's decision, per Alex Weiner of ArizonaSports.com, so it doesn't seem like the 25-year-old backstop is battling any sort of injury. Jose Herrera will now start behind home plate and bat ninth. Moreno has gone 8-for-30 with six runs scored and three RBI over his last nine games.