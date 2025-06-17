Diamondbacks' Gabriel Moreno: Scratched with hand soreness
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Moreno was scratched from the lineup ahead of Tuesday's game against Toronto due to right hand soreness, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.
Moreno will take a day off Tuesday to give his hand time to recover. Meanwhile, Jose Herrera will fill in behind the dish and bat ninth for Arizona.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Gabriel Moreno: Receiving breather Sunday•
-
Diamondbacks' Gabriel Moreno: Resting Wednesday•
-
Diamondbacks' Gabriel Moreno: Pops homer in return•
-
Diamondbacks' Gabriel Moreno: Back in action Tuesday•
-
Diamondbacks' Gabriel Moreno: Still out of lineup•
-
Diamondbacks' Gabriel Moreno: On bench again Sunday•