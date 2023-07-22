Moreno was scratched from the lineup for Saturday's game against Cincinnati due to left shoulder discomfort, Jody Jackson of Bally Sports Arizona reports.

Moreno has been dealing with the issue over the last few weeks and has seen his playing time dip as a result. It's unclear if his scratch Saturday means the issue has reached a point that he'll need a trip to the injured list. Carson Kelly will start Saturday and would see his playing time increase if Moreno does in fact need a stint on the sidelines.