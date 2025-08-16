Diamondbacks' Gabriel Moreno: Serves as DH on rehab
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Moreno (finger) served as the designated hitter for Triple-A Reno on Friday and went 3-for-4 with two doubles and two RBI.
This was the second game of a rehab assignment for Moreno, who caught five innings in a game Thursday. The catcher missed nearly two months of action with a fracture of his right pointer finger and is eligible to return anytime after Sunday.
