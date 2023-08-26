Moreno isn't in the Diamondbacks' lineup Saturday against the Reds.
Moreno will get a breather Saturday after logging seven hits and scoring five runs across his last three games. Jose Herrera will take over behind the plate and bat eighth while Moreno rests.
