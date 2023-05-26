Moreno isn't in Arizona's lineup for Friday's game against Boston.
Moreno is batting just .154 (2-for-13) over the last week, so he'll get another day to regroup. Jose Herrera will take over behind the plate and bat ninth.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Gabriel Moreno: Gets breather Wednesday•
-
Diamondbacks' Gabriel Moreno: Swats second homer•
-
Diamondbacks' Gabriel Moreno: Gets breather Sunday•
-
Diamondbacks' Gabriel Moreno: Gets rest day Wednesday•
-
Diamondbacks' Gabriel Moreno: Sitting Saturday•
-
Diamondbacks' Gabriel Moreno: Receives rest day•