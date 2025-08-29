Diamondbacks' Gabriel Moreno: Sitting Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Moreno isn't in the lineup for Friday's game against the Dodgers.
Moreno will catch a breather Friday after going 4-for-13 with a homer, three RBI and three runs scored during Arizona's last series in Milwaukee. James McCann will draw the start behind home plate instead and bat sixth.
