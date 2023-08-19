Moreno isn't in the Diamondbacks' lineup for Game 1 of Saturday's doubleheader against the Padres.
After going 3-for-7 with a homer during the first two games of the series, Moreno will get a breather for the first game of Saturday's activities. Moreno will likely return for the nightcap, but for now Jose Herrera will get the nod behind the plate and bat eighth.
