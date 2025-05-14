Moreno is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game in San Francisco.
Moreno caught each of the first two games of the series but will get a breather for Wednesday's afternoon tilt. Jose Herrera will do the catching and bat ninth for the Diamondbacks.
