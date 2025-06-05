Diamondbacks' Gabriel Moreno: Sitting out day game
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Moreno is not in the lineup for Thursday's contest in Atlanta.
Moreno started the first two games of the series, so he'll get a breather in Thursday's matinee. Jose Herrera will catch and bat ninth as the Diamondbacks go for the sweep.
