Moreno is absent from the lineup for Friday's game against the Cubs.
Moreno starting Opening Day and reached base three times while scored a pair of runs. However, he will yield to Jose Herrera for the second game of the series as Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo looks to get one of his reserves some work early on in the season.
