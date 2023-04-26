Moreno is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against Kansas City.
Moreno went 2-for-7 with an RBI and a run scored over the first two games of the series against the Royals, and now takes a seat for the finale. Jose Herrera is starting behind the plate and hitting ninth in Moreno's absence.
