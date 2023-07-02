Moreno is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Angels.
Moreno appears to have wrested the Diamondbacks' primary catching duties away from Carson Kelly, but Arizona will still look to find ways to keep both backstops involved. After starting behind the plate in four of the previous six games, Moreno will give way to Kelly on Sunday as the Diamondbacks wrap up their three-game series in Anaheim.
