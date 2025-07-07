Diamondbacks' Gabriel Moreno: Starts running, receiving pitches
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Arizona manager Torey Lovullo said Sunday that Moreno (finger) has resumed running on the bases and working on receiving, MLB.com reports.
Lovullo noted that Moreno hasn't yet been cleared to use his dominant hand after suffering a hairline fracture to his pointer finger back on June 6, so until the catcher is cleared to start throwing and hitting, his return from the 10-day injured list shouldn't be viewed as imminent. Moreno appears likely to remain out until around late July, leaving Jose Herrera and James McCann to handle catching duties for Arizona over the next few weeks.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Gabriel Moreno: Diagnosed with hairline fracture•
-
Diamondbacks' Gabriel Moreno: Lands on IL with bruised hand•
-
Diamondbacks' Gabriel Moreno: Out again with hand injury•
-
Diamondbacks' Gabriel Moreno: Scratched with hand soreness•
-
Diamondbacks' Gabriel Moreno: Receiving breather Sunday•
-
Diamondbacks' Gabriel Moreno: Resting Wednesday•