Moreno went 3-for-5 with a double, two RBI and a stolen base in Thursday's win over the Dodgers.

Moreno singled in his third trip to the plate before then swiping his first bag of the season. He added another single and a two-run double in his next two at-bats, giving the catcher his third multi-hit performance over his last four games. Moreno has also driven in two runs in three of his last four contests (dating back to June 21) and is now riding a three-game hitting streak since returning from the injured list.