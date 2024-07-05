Moreno went 3-for-5 with a double, two RBI and a stolen base in Thursday's win over the Dodgers.
Moreno singled in his third trip to the plate before then swiping his first bag of the season. He added another single and a two-run double in his next two at-bats, giving the catcher his third multi-hit performance over his last four games. Moreno has also driven in two runs in three of his last four contests (dating back to June 21) and is now riding a three-game hitting streak since returning from the injured list.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Gabriel Moreno: Clubs fourth homer•
-
Diamondbacks' Gabriel Moreno: Activated from injured list•
-
Diamondbacks' Gabriel Moreno: Expected back this week•
-
Diamondbacks' Gabriel Moreno: Catching in minors Saturday•
-
Diamondbacks' Gabriel Moreno: IL stay to be minimal•
-
Diamondbacks' Gabriel Moreno: Catching bullpen session•