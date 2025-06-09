Moreno (hand) is not in the Diamondbacks' starting lineup against the Mariners on Monday.

It's the third straight game that Moreno has been absent from the lineup after being struck on the right hand by a wild pitch in Friday's contest against the Reds. The good news for Moreno is that X-rays on his hand came back negative, but he'll begin Monday's game on the bench while Jose Herrera serves behind home plate and bats ninth.