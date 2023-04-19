Moreno went 2-for-3 with a walk, a double, a home run, three RBI and a second run scored in Tuesday's 8-7 win over St. Louis.

Moreno poked his first homer, a three-run blast, as part of a six-run fourth inning. He's handling the workload of a primary catcher thus far, maintaining a .244 (11-for-45) average through 13 games. The real test will come in the second half when his plate appearances reach career-high levels.