Moreno went 1-for-2 with two walks and a two-run home run in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Phillies.

The 23-year-old catcher gave Arizona an early lead by taking Matt Strahm deep in the second inning. Moreno hasn't displayed a lot of power yet -- the homer was only his second in 39 games this season -- but he's still posting a strong .304/.341/.400 slash line with two steals, nine runs and 19 RBI.