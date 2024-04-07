Moreno is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against Atlanta.
Moreno will rest for the afternoon game after he was behind the dish for both of the Diamondbacks' first two contests in Atlanta while going 1-for-9 with a walk and an RBI. Tucker Barnhart will handle catching duties in the series finale.
