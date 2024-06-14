Moreno is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the White Sox.
Moreno will yield to the lefty-hitting Tucker Barnhart on Friday with RHP Chris Flexen starting for the White Sox. In June, Moreno is batting .278 with six extra-base hits, seven runs and five RBI.
