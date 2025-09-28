Diamondbacks' Gabriel Moreno: Taking seat Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Moreno is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Padres.
Moreno is absent from the starting nine for Arizona's regular-season finale. Ketel Marte will DH while James McCann handles catching duties. Assuming Moreno doesn't enter off the bench, he'll finish the season with a .286/.352/.435 slash line, nine home runs, 44 runs scored and 40 RBI across 307 plate appearances.
