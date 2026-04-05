Diamondbacks' Gabriel Moreno: Taking seat Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Moreno is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against Atlanta, Alex Weiner of ArizonaSports.com reports.
Moreno will sit Sunday after a run of six straight starts, during which he went 5-for-21 with two walks, two doubles, two RBI and three runs. James McCann is doing the catching for Brandon Pfaadt in the series finale.
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