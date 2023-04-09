Moreno is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Dodgers.
After catching in each of Arizona's last three games and going 4-for-12 with two doubles and two RBI, Moreno will get a breather for the series finale. Jose Herrera will handle catching duties in Moreno's stead.
