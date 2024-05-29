Moreno is absent from the lineup for Wednesday's game versus the Rangers.
Moreno started the last two contests at catcher but will get a breather for Wednesday's afternoon game. Tucker Barnhart and Ryne Nelson will form the Diamondbacks' battery.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Gabriel Moreno: Day off Saturday•
-
Diamondbacks' Gabriel Moreno: Receiving breather Sunday•
-
Diamondbacks' Gabriel Moreno: Not in Tuesday's lineup•
-
Diamondbacks' Gabriel Moreno: Homer, three walks in win•
-
Diamondbacks' Gabriel Moreno: Getting maintenance day•
-
Diamondbacks' Gabriel Moreno: Taking seat Thursday•