Moreno went 3-for-4 with a stolen base and a run scored in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Angels.

Moreno logged his second consecutive multi-hit effort and picked up his first steal since May 29. The catcher didn't have a great June, batting just .190 over 19 contests, but he's off to a better start in July. For the season, he's maintained a .271/.308/.350 slash line with two home runs, four steals, 26 RBI and 16 runs scored across 64 games.