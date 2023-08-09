Moreno (shoulder) is scheduled to catch five innings in a game at the Arizona Complex League, MLB.com reports.
Moreno recently began taking swings and caught bullpen sessions. The catcher was placed on the injured list July 23 after experiencing left shoulder inflammation.
