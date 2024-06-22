X-rays came back negative on Moreno's thumb following Friday's game against the Phillies, Jody Jackson of Bally Sports Arizona reports.

Moreno hurt his thumb on a slide early in Friday's contest but remained in the game long enough to tally his third homer of the season. He was ultimately pulled in the sixth inning. Manager Torey Lovullo noted after the contest that Moreno is likely to avoid the injured list but would have to see how he is feeling Saturday before any final determination is made.