Diamondbacks' Gabriel Moreno: X-rays negative
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
X-rays on Moreno's hand came back negative after he was taken out of Friday's game versus Cincinnati, Jose M. Romero of The Arizona Republic reports.
Moreno exited Friday's contest early after taking a wild pitch off his right hand, though he managed to escape the incident with just a bit of swelling. His availability going forward will depend on how swollen his hand is, so Jose Herrera may need to take over at catcher for a few days.
