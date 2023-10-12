Moreno said Wednesday that X-rays on his right wrist came back negative, Sam Blum of The Athletic reports.

Moreno was pulled from Game 4 of the NLDS after getting hit in the hand/wrist area by a bunt attempt, but it appears he managed to escape with only a bruise. The 23-year-old backstop will get four days to recover before the D-backs face either Atlanta or Philadelphia in the NLCS.