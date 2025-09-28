Perdomo went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's 5-1 loss to San Diego.

Perdomo's homer was his 20th, the first time he's reached that milestone. While other regulars were given the day off after Arizona was eliminated from the postseason Friday, Perdomo insisted on playing his 160th game, per Steve Gilbert of MLB.com. There's a good chance he adds to that Sunday, as Perdomo is one RBI shy of a 20-100 year entering the final game of the regular season. It's been a remarkable year of development for Perdomo, whose 6.9 bWAR is among MLB leaders and tops position players in the NL.