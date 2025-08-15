Perdomo went 2-for-4 with a walk and three runs scored in Thursday's 8-2 win over the Rockies.

Perdomo was moved to leadoff Tuesday and has reached base seven times in 14 plate appearances while scoring six runs over the last three games. He's currently riding a 15-game on-base streak, during which he's slashing .400/.500/.636 with three home runs, seven RBI, 12 walks and 16 runs scored.