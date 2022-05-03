Perdomo is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Marlins.

Perdomo's ability to switch-hit and play multiple infield spots allowed him to pick up starts in four of the previous five games, but he did little to capitalize on the extra playing time, going 2-for-12 with three walks. Even though he's on the bench Tuesday, Perdomo could see semi-regular work until the Diamondbacks get Josh Rojas (oblique) back from the injured list, which may happen as early as this weekend.