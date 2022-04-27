Perdomo is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Dodgers.

Perdomo will hit the bench after a string of four consecutive starts. He'll lose work at shortstop moving forward following Nick Ahmed's return from the injured list, but Perdomo's ability to fill in at second base and third base could allow him to pick up a handful of starts per week. The 22-year-old is getting on base at an excellent .362 clip this season, but he otherwise hasn't offered much production in batting average (.189) or the counting-stats categories.