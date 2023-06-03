Perdomo batted leadoff and went 2-for-4 with a double, a run scored and was caught stealing in Friday's 3-2 win over Atlanta.

Perdomo snapped an 0-for-13 skid when led off the home half of the first inning with an infield single and came around to score. This was the second time Perdomo slotted in at leadoff, but it doesn't look like it's a new home in the order for him, according to Michelle Gardner of the Arizona Republic. Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said it was more about giving Pavin Smith and Josh Rojas a night off while keeping a left-handed bat atop the order.