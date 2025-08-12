Perdomo is batting leadoff and starting at shortstop for Tuesday's game versus Texas.

Manager Torey Lovullo has opted to flip-flop Perdomo and Corbin Carroll in the order, moving Perdomo up from third to leadoff. Both players have been on a tear of late, but Carroll has particularly shown more power, with four home runs over his last five games. Perdomo is slashing .435/.536/.652 with one home run, three RBI, eight runs scored and a 5:3 BB:K over the last seven days. Perdomo's strong on-base skills make him an ideal candidate for the leadoff spot.