Perdomo went 3-for-5 with one home run, four RBI and two runs scored in Saturday's win over the Rockies.

Perdomo's 413-foot shot in the second inning broke the game open, giving Arizona a 7-0 lead. The shortstop is now on a four-game hit streak, and sports a 1.090 OPS through 21 games played this year. The 23-year-old has played well to start the year, a welcome sight for fantasy managers following his .195/.285/.262 slash line from last season.