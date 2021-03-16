The Diamondbacks optioned Perdomo to Triple-A Reno on Tuesday.
Arizona's top middle-infield prospect is expected to spend the majority of the 2021 campaign at Triple-A after having lost out on some critical development time in 2020 due to the cancellation of the minor-league season. The 21-year-old shortstop showcased impressive plate discipline and good speed during his stint in the California League in 2019, posting a .407 on-base percentage and 1.27 BB/K while stealing six bags for High-A Visalia.
