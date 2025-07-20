Diamondbacks' Geraldo Perdomo: Contributes four RBI in blowout win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Perdomo went 3-for-5 with four RBI, one run scored and one stolen base in Saturday's victory over the Cardinals.
Perdomo played a key role in the Diamondbacks' blowout win Saturday, tying his season high with four RBI. The switch-hitter has been solid all year and especially productive lately, slashing .327/.464/.455 with 13 RBI over his past 15 games. While he's tallied just four extra-base hits during this stretch, Perdomo's consistent contact and strong plate discipline allow him to thrive without relying heavily on power.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Geraldo Perdomo: Logs two RBI in win•
-
Diamondbacks' Geraldo Perdomo: Dropped to ninth•
-
Diamondbacks' Geraldo Perdomo: Doubles twice in loss•
-
Diamondbacks' Geraldo Perdomo: Hits grand slam in win•
-
Diamondbacks' Geraldo Perdomo: Records three hits in loss•
-
Diamondbacks' Geraldo Perdomo: Pops ninth homer•