Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said Perdomo (chest) could return to Arizona's lineup "in the next day or so," Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.

Perdomo suffered a chest contusion after colliding with Diego Castillo (neck) during Wednesday's game against Milwaukee. Both players were removed from the game, but each of their injuries seem to be minor. Perdomo is slashing .261/.414/.435 with three RBI through 30 plate appearances this spring.