Perdomo went 2-for-3 with a walk and three runs scored in Friday's 6-5 loss to the Rockies.

Perdomo scored every time he reached base. The rookie shortstop, who is batting .202, maintains an acceptable .305 on-base percentage thanks to a 12.2 BB% (31 walks over 259 plate appearances). Perdomo is emerging from an 0-for-27 stretch, going 7-for-31 (.226) with a double, an RBI and six runs scored over the last nine starts.