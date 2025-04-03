Perdomo went 0-for-2 with an RBI in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Yankees.

Perdomo saw an end to a season-opening five-game hit streak but had a run-producing sacrifice fly in the second inning. The ninth-place hitter delivered a run for fifth time in six games and ranks second on the club with seven RBI. Perdomo's line is .350/.348/.400 along with the seven RBI, two runs and a steal over 24 plate appearances.