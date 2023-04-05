Perdomo went 1-for-1 with a walk, was hit by a pitch, stole a base, knocked in three runs and scored three runs in Tuesday's 8-6 win over San Diego.

Arizona's offense came to life over the final four innings, including a four-run eighth in which Perdomo figured prominently. His drag bunt produced the game-tying run -- his team-leading fourth RBI -- and he reached base when first baseman Matt Carpenter mishandled the ball. Perdomo then stole second base and eventually scored on a Jose Herrera single. The Diamondbacks were aggressive on the base paths, taking extra bases and stealing five bags (attempting six), and produced eight runs on nine hits (two for extra bases) and seven walks. After an offensively sluggish five games, Tuesday's explosion may be a preview of how Arizona operates going forward. That's a brand of ball that favors Perdomo, who currently shares shortstop with Nick Ahmed.