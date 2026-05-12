Perdomo went 2-for-4 with an RBI in Monday's 1-0 win over the Rangers.

Perdomo's first-inning double drove in the only run of the game for his 12th RBI of the season. The shortstop is last season's pace, when he had 30 RBI over the same number of games (37) on the way to 100 RBI. The multi-hit effort was a positive sign for Perdomo, who entered the night batting .138 (4-for-29) over the previous eight contests.